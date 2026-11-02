Sudan Takes Ethiopia to UN, African Union over Drone Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan has filed formal complaints against Ethiopia with the United Nations Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council over alleged drone attacks launched from Ethiopian territory, accusing Addis Ababa of involvement in hostile actions against Sudanese civilian infrastructure.

In a statement issued late Sunday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks targeted civilian facilities and electricity stations across several states, resulting in civilian casualties and disruptions to essential services.

The ministry said it had submitted documents to both international bodies that it claimed demonstrated the use of Ethiopian territory by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] to launch explosive-laden and missile-equipped drones against civilian sites and vital infrastructure.

Khartoum described the use of Ethiopian territory for such operations as a hostile act and accused Ethiopia of violating the United Nations Charter.

Sudan called on the Ethiopian government to immediately halt what it described as hostile activities. It also urged the international community to hold the RSF accountable and ensure that Ethiopia’s government is held responsible under international law.

There was no immediate response from Addis Ababa following the announcement.

The diplomatic complaints came after a series of drone attacks targeting 13 electricity stations across Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Al-Qadarif states since last Monday.

Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of supporting the RSF and allowing drones to be launched from its territory. Ethiopia, however, has rejected the allegations, maintaining that it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.

The latest accusations add another dimension to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, where the national army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023 following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military.

The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, displaced nearly 13 million people and intensified famine conditions and the humanitarian emergency across the country, according to UN and international estimates.