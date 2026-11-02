Zelensky Offers Month-Long Halt to Russian Refinery Strikes in Exchange for Patriot Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Sunday that Kiev is prepared to suspend attacks on Russian oil refineries for one month if Washington provides Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles, responding to US President Donald Trump’s calls for both sides to stop targeting energy infrastructure.

Trump has repeatedly urged Russia and Ukraine to halt attacks on each other’s energy facilities as rising global energy prices, driven partly by the US war on Iran and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, continue to increase economic pressure in the United States.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Zelensky revealed that he had held “different and several” discussions with Trump and members of his administration regarding the issue.

He defended Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, arguing that Kiev could not remain passive while Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian facilities and killing civilians.

“We asked that we can’t not respond after Russia’s attack on our energy, after Russia is killing our people, attacks on our electricity, gas, refineries, on everything,” Zelensky told Fox News host Trey Yingst.

He added that Ukraine had proposed a reciprocal arrangement under which Russia would stop attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure while Kiev suspended its strikes against Russian refineries.

“We said that if you want us not to attack Russia’s refineries, they have not to attack our energy system. Another alternative, give us Patriot missiles, we will find money, not just aid,” he stated.

Zelensky proposed that the United States provide Ukraine with the missile systems for a period of one month in exchange for a corresponding suspension of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Patriot air defense systems remain among Ukraine’s most important military assets for intercepting Russian missiles and drones.

Asked whether he feared that the proposal could be viewed as an attempt to exert “leverage” over Trump, Zelensky rejected the suggestion.

“I don’t have any concerns when I share the truth between partners,” he said.

The Trump administration authorized the sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine on Friday, according to the US State Department. However, Zelensky warned that the delivery process could take several years.

Ukrainian officials have been warning for weeks that the country’s existing stocks of interceptor missiles are running dangerously low, raising concerns about its ability to defend against continued Russian aerial attacks.

Last week, Zelensky proposed that the United States and European allies transfer missiles from their existing stockpiles to Ukraine, with those supplies subsequently replenished through the newly authorized purchase.

Meanwhile, Moscow announced on Friday that Ukraine had resumed attacks against Russian oil refineries following a pause lasting several days.

Senior Russian official Alexander Novak told state television that Ukrainian strikes had targeted three oil refineries and a gas-chemical complex.

Kiev has repeatedly targeted Russian oil and gas infrastructure since the conflict began in February 2022. Trump has also been pressuring Ukraine for weeks to stop the attacks, blaming them for contributing to rising diesel prices.

Separately, Moscow has indicated that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure will not be included on the agenda of planned negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on October 30 that Moscow had no intention of raising Ukrainian strikes against its oil refineries during the proposed trilateral discussions.

Peskov also stressed that preparations for negotiations involving the three countries did not imply any agreement to restrict ongoing military operations.

“Preparations for talks do not imply any commitments to limit hostilities. We have repeatedly stated that we are against a ceasefire that would give the Ukrainians a respite,” Peskov told reporters.

Addressing Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow during the Russia-Africa summit, Peskov said the incidents had not affected preparations for the planned negotiations.

“No, it does not complicate things,” he told Rossiyskaya Gazeta when asked whether the attacks could disrupt the upcoming meeting.

He added that Russia’s multilayered air defense system was functioning effectively, while accusing Kiev of damaging its own image through the attacks.

“But, of course, the Kiev regime is casting a shadow upon itself by doing this, because our guests [participants in the Russia-Africa summit] view it accordingly,” Peskov said.