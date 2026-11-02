Yitzhak Brik: ‘Israel’ Undergoing Structural Collapse, Our Army Is Incapable of Confronting Simultaneous Threats

By Staff

“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik believes that “Israel” can’t remain in complete isolation for an extended period after it has “lost its legitimacy and allies”.

In an article published in the “Israeli” *Maariv* under the headline “Election Results Are the Official Death Certificate of ‘Israel’,’” Brik pointed out that the “Israeli” army’s ground forces are suffering from a comprehensive structural and moral collapse, describing this as “a reality being ignored today.”

He added that these forces no longer possess the operational capabilities required to defend the state’s borders against simultaneous threats, both external and internal, of a magnitude “Israel” has not experienced since its establishment.

Brik said that “the ongoing war, which has failed to achieve any of its objectives and never will, has driven the ‘national’ debt to an unimaginable 1.4 trillion shekels. This debt is growing at an astonishing rate and suffocating the future of our children.”

He stressed that “‘Israel’ has become a pariah state and a source of revulsion around the world.” He continued: “We have lost our legitimacy and our alliances, and our country has become vulnerable to an unprecedented and escalating wave of ‘antisemitism’ sweeping the world. The fate of any pariah state is disintegration and a slide down the slope of history until it disappears entirely from the map.”

Brik noted that “Israeli” society is not merely divided but is in the midst of a “silent civil war.”

He added: “The hatred raging among different sectors, communities, and groups has reached a level of intensity that cannot be extinguished. When ‘national’ resilience turns to ashes and the social fabric becomes poisoned, there can be no revival for this ‘state.’

“The engines of growth are shutting down one after another. Doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs in the high-tech sector, and business leaders- the brightest minds who have shouldered the burden of the economy and the healthcare system- are packing their bags and leaving. In this way, the expertise, knowledge, and professional skills accumulated over decades of hard work are being lost, leaving behind a vacuum that no one will be able to fill.”

According to Brik, the erosion has reached the very foundations of the state. The rule of 'law' and democratic institutions are fading away, while the public sector is becoming an arena for superficial political appointments, where blind loyalty takes precedence over competence and integrity.

“‘Israel’, where the law is treated as nothing more than a suggestion and justice is trampled in public squares, is inevitably bound to descend into chaos,” he mentioned.

He also argued that “Israel” is not experiencing a passing storm but is sliding toward the abyss, like a wrecked ship caught in a raging sea and on the verge of sinking.

Brik concluded that if Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu launch a new attack on Iran following the US midterm elections, it would ignite a conflict across the entire Middle East.

“Such a move,” he warned “would deepen the ‘Israeli’ catastrophe, which has already reached enormous proportions across all the areas mentioned above, and extinguish what little hope remains.”