Bernie Sanders Condemns US Oil Giants for Profiting from War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Independent Senator Bernie Sanders has strongly criticized major American oil companies for making enormous profits from the US-“Israeli” war of aggression against Iran, while working-class Americans struggle with soaring fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

Sanders made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday, following the release of third-quarter financial results by major oil corporations ExxonMobil, Chevron and London-based Shell, which reported substantial profit increases amid a global energy crisis triggered by the US military aggression against Iran.

“While gas prices are up 39% since Trump started his illegal Iran War, Exxon’s profits are up 130%, Chevron’s are up 185% and Shell’s profits nearly doubled,” Sanders wrote.

“Working families struggle while Big Oil rips them off,” he added.

The senator also condemned what he described as the unacceptable attitude of US President Donald Trump toward Americans facing higher fuel prices, referring to the president’s recent admission that he was unconcerned about criticism over rising gasoline costs while the war was generating enormous revenues.

ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell reported quarterly profits of $17.5 billion, $10.4 billion and $10.81 billion, respectively, representing increases of 130%, 185% and nearly 100% compared with the same period last year.

During a campaign rally in Georgia on October 24, Trump acknowledged that his advisers had warned him against boasting about the billions of dollars the United States was earning from oil amid the conflict, particularly as American consumers were facing higher prices.

He admitted that Americans were “paying a little higher” because of the situation before dismissing the concerns.

“I said, I don’t give a damn,” Trump declared. “We are making a freaking fortune.”

His remarks triggered widespread criticism ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, as growing numbers of Americans expressed frustration over rising gasoline prices while major energy corporations continued to report massive profits.

Sanders had previously criticized Trump over the comments, accusing the president of prioritizing the financial interests of wealthy allies and oil corporations over the economic difficulties facing ordinary Americans.

“Trump just said the quiet part out loud: He doesn’t ‘give a damn’ about higher gas prices, as long as his billionaire friends are making a fortune,” Sanders said.

The criticism comes amid the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States and the “Israeli” entity, which launched their first war against the Islamic Republic in June 2025, lasting 12 days.

A second military aggression began on February 28 and continued for 40 days before coming to a halt in early April following retaliatory operations by Iranian forces and the subsequent acceptance of a ceasefire.

During both conflicts, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against the aggressors, while maintaining pressure over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Since the early days of the second imposed war, Iran has maintained tight control over maritime traffic through the waterway in response to Washington’s actions in the region, contributing to disruptions in global energy supplies and rising oil and fuel prices.

The latest criticism from Sanders has further highlighted the domestic economic consequences of the conflict, particularly the growing disparity between the financial gains reported by major oil corporations and the mounting costs facing American households.