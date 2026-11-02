Record Number of Americans Renounce US Citizenship Amid Growing Discontent Under Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Americans have renounced their US citizenship or surrendered their permanent residency since the beginning of 2026, amid growing dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s policies and the country’s political direction, according to a report by Newsweek.

Figures published in the Federal Register show that 4,574 names appeared on the US expatriation list during the first three quarters of 2026, covering individuals whose loss of American citizenship or long-term permanent resident status was reported to the Treasury Department.

The latest quarterly figures, released on Thursday, recorded 1,331 names between July and September. Although this represented a decline from the previous quarters, when 1,462 names were recorded between January and March and 1,781 between April and June, the overall numbers indicate an unusually high level of expatriation.

The report noted that the number of Americans giving up their citizenship or permanent residency has increased since Trump’s return to the White House.

During 2025, the Federal Register recorded 1,285 expatriations in the first quarter, followed by 1,057 in the second quarter, 1,593 in the third and 954 in the final quarter.

Peter Spiro, a professor holding the Charles Weiner Chair in International Law at Temple University, told Newsweek that growing political uncertainty and concerns about America’s future were among the factors influencing some individuals to give up their citizenship.

For some, he said, there is a “sense that America’s future is increasingly problematic.”

“In the face of increasing political turbulence, sentimental attachment to the United States has been wearing thin,” Spiro added.

Newsweek also cited a former American citizen living in Europe who recently renounced their citizenship, explaining that dissatisfaction with Trump and the country’s political direction had ultimately influenced the decision.

The individual said their “fundamental dislike of Trump and his policies and the direction in which that country is going” convinced them “to pull the trigger” on a decision they had been considering for some time.

Historical figures show that US expatriation numbers have experienced significant increases during previous periods of political change.

The Federal Register recorded 5,411 names in 2016, the year Trump won his first presidential election against Hillary Clinton. That figure was subsequently surpassed in 2020, when the list reached a record 6,707 names.

Based on the figures recorded during the first nine months of 2026, the number of expatriations is approaching the previous high recorded in 2016, although it remains uncertain whether the 2020 record will be exceeded.

The report also highlighted the introduction of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act [FATCA] in 2010 as another factor contributing to the increase in Americans renouncing their citizenship.

The federal legislation requires foreign financial institutions and certain other foreign entities to report information about financial assets held by their US account holders, increasing reporting and compliance obligations for Americans living abroad.

Before the legislation was introduced, the number of Americans losing their citizenship or permanent residency remained considerably lower. Between 2000 and 2008, an average of approximately 452 names appeared on the annual register.

Another factor potentially contributing to the recent increase is the reduction in the administrative fee for renouncing US citizenship.

According to the report, the fee was reduced on April 13 from $2,350, a level established in 2015, to $450, substantially lowering the financial cost of formally giving up American citizenship.

The combination of political dissatisfaction, financial and tax-related considerations, and reduced renunciation fees may help explain the growing number of Americans choosing to sever their formal ties with the United States.