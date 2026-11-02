Report: Ex-Mossad Agent Helped Flavio Bolsonaro Flee Brazil After Election Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

Former Brazilian presidential candidate and far-right Senator Flavio Bolsonaro reportedly fled Brazil for the United States with the assistance of a former “Israeli” Mossad agent following his defeat in the presidential election, according to a report by CNN Brasil published on Friday.

Bolsonaro left the country accompanied by his wife, two daughters and an unnamed former Mossad operative, who helped facilitate their departure and accompanied the family into Argentina.

According to the report, the family crossed into Argentina by road on Tuesday through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge, which connects Foz do Iguacu in southern Brazil with Puerto Iguazu in Argentina.

Argentina’s government confirmed that Bolsonaro and his family entered the country before boarding a private aircraft bound for Ecuador at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The family departed from Puerto Iguazu aboard a Gulfstream G400 operated by Argentine charter company Baires Fly. The aircraft stopped in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to refuel before continuing to Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami, where it arrived early Wednesday.

The operation, planned before the second round of the presidential election, was given the codename “Operation Alba” and involved assistance from individuals in Argentina and the United States.

Investigators established that the former “Israeli” intelligence operative had arrived in Brazil on October 19, six days before the second round of voting.

Following Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory, Brazil’s Federal Police submitted a request to seize Bolsonaro’s passport under an order issued by Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing investigations involving the far-right senator.

Bolsonaro is currently suspected of money laundering and corruption, as well as illegally receiving campaign financing from a donor network connected to US Vice President JD Vance.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva strongly criticized Bolsonaro’s departure, accusing the senator of placing foreign interests above his own country.

“This is what the Bolsonaro family is like. Brazil is their second homeland. Their first homeland is licking the boots of the US, as he’s become accustomed to doing,” Lula said.

The Brazilian president further argued that citizens who leave their country have responsibilities toward it, describing Bolsonaro’s departure as shameful and suggesting that his decision to flee reflected fear of remaining in Brazil.

The controversy also comes amid the legal troubles of Bolsonaro’s father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced on September 11, 2025, to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election.

Brazil’s Federal Police also charged the former president with money laundering and criminal conspiracy in connection with undeclared diamonds he received from Saudi Arabia while in office.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Flavio Bolsonaro could remain in the United States “as long as he wants.”

A US State Department spokesperson had also previously indicated that Bolsonaro and his family would be granted visas to enter the country.

The reported involvement of a former Mossad operative in Bolsonaro’s departure, alongside the coordination of individuals in multiple countries, has added another dimension to the political controversy surrounding his election defeat and the investigations facing the Bolsonaro family.