Haley Stevens Faces Democratic Backlash Over Republican Endorsement

By Staff, Agencies

US Representative Haley Stevens has come under intense criticism from Democratic lawmakers and senior party officials after endorsing Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan’s closely contested Senate race against Abdul El-Sayed, just two days before the crucial US midterm elections.

The unexpected endorsement triggered an immediate backlash within the Democratic Party, with senior figures accusing Stevens of undermining the party’s efforts to secure control of the Senate.

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer strongly condemned the decision, describing it as a betrayal of the party.

“This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” Schumer said in a statement, insisting that Democratic senators remained united behind their party’s chosen candidate.

The controversy also prompted a major departure among Stevens’ congressional staff, with her longtime chief of staff and several aides resigning in protest.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens’ decision to support Mike Rogers,” said Justin German, who served as Stevens’ chief of staff for eight years. He confirmed that he and several other members of her staff had resigned on Sunday morning to support El-Sayed.

Michigan Democratic Party leadership also moved to distance itself from Stevens following her announcement.

Party Chair Curtis Hertel declared that Stevens “is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”

Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin also joined the criticism, arguing that voters were more concerned about economic pressures than internal political disputes.

She said voters cared far more about the “price of gas or groceries than the daily political drama,” warning that anyone making the election about personal interests rather than Michigan residents and democracy should reconsider whether they were serving the greater good.

Slotkin emphasized that Tuesday’s contest was “bigger than any one person” and expressed confidence that Michigan voters would elect El-Sayed to help “put a check on President Trump in the US House and Senate.”

The Michigan Senate race is among several closely watched contests that could determine whether Republicans retain control of the US Senate during the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidency or whether Democrats regain control, potentially making it more difficult for the president to advance his political agenda.

Other Democratic lawmakers also expressed outrage over Stevens’ endorsement.

Representative Jared Huffman described the decision as “pathetic, petty, selfish, unhinged” in comments to Axios, while Representative Lateefah Simon said she was “lost for words.”

Representative Sam Liccardo said he had “seen more pleasant self-immolations,” while Representative Glenn Ivey expressed shock over the development.

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin told Axios that he was particularly surprised by Stevens’ decision, saying: “I’m dumbfounded that Haley told me one thing last night and changed her mind today.”

Representative Adelita Grijalva accused Stevens of revealing “her true colors,” while Representative Susie Lee said she was “sincerely worried” about the Michigan lawmaker.

Stevens’ endorsement represents an unusual break with Democratic Party unity on the eve of Tuesday’s midterm elections and delivers a significant political setback to El-Sayed’s campaign.

Explaining her decision in a video posted on the US social media platform X, Stevens said her relationship with El-Sayed’s campaign had deteriorated.

“Abdul said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said.

“And he’s right, and that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign,” she added.

The endorsement has intensified divisions within Michigan’s Democratic ranks at a critical moment in the Senate race, with party leaders and lawmakers expressing concern over its potential political consequences.