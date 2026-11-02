Politico: El-Sayed Raises $1.2 Million in Four Hours Following Stevens’ Endorsement of Rogers

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed raised $1.2 million in approximately four hours after US Representative Haley Stevens withdrew her support for him and endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan’s closely contested Senate race, Politico reported.

The fundraising surge came just days before voters head to the polls, following Stevens’ unexpected decision, which triggered widespread anger among Democrats and prompted renewed support for El-Sayed.

The campaign said donations continued to increase, making the amount its second-largest single-day fundraising haul since El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination. The only larger contribution came immediately after his primary victory, when he raised $2.3 million over two days.

However, with the election only hours away, the campaign faces limited time to use the newly raised funds.

The Democratic National Committee also joined the fundraising effort, sending an appeal under El-Sayed’s name on Sunday evening with the subject line: “Who this election is actually about.”

In the message, El-Sayed warned against allowing political divisions to dominate the final days of the campaign, insisting that he would remain focused on the issues affecting Michigan voters.

Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers has drawn fierce condemnation from Democratic leaders, who accused her of undermining their nominee in one of the election cycle’s most important Senate contests.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel criticized Stevens, arguing that her decision to campaign alongside Rogers contradicted the principles she had previously claimed to support.

He accused Rogers of abandoning Michigan’s working class, supporting a national abortion ban and pledging loyalty to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The backlash also extended to Stevens’ former campaign team, with several senior aides reportedly resigning following her announcement. Her longtime chief of staff, Justin German, and communications director Logan Basch were among those who departed, according to CNN correspondent Manu Raju.

German subsequently issued a statement endorsing El-Sayed on behalf of Stevens’ former staff, expressing shock and disappointment over her decision.

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer described the endorsement as a “despicable betrayal,” reaffirming Democrats’ support for El-Sayed and accusing Rogers of serving Trump and billionaire donors rather than working families.

Schumer also condemned what he described as racist and Islamophobic attacks by Republicans against El-Sayed, arguing that such rhetoric reflected the party’s failure to address issues affecting ordinary Americans.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also criticized Stevens, accusing her of betraying Michigan families and their healthcare, freedoms and future through her endorsement of Rogers.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders similarly urged Democrats to unite behind El-Sayed, praising the former Stevens staff members who resigned in protest.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also accused Stevens of abandoning working-class voters by supporting a Republican candidate she had previously opposed.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, sought to downplay the controversy during remarks to reporters outside a rally in Detroit on Sunday.

“At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens,” he said, emphasizing that his priority was policy rather than political disputes.

He also argued that voters opposed to hate and discrimination would have little reason to support Rogers, Trump or Vice President JD Vance.

Stevens had originally been scheduled to appear alongside El-Sayed at a Detroit church but was disinvited from the rally following the escalating dispute.

El-Sayed, who was born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrant parents, previously served as a health official in Detroit and Wayne County. His campaign platform includes Medicare for All, higher taxes on billionaires and corporations, removing corporate money from politics and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE].

He has also called for an end to US military aid to the “Israeli” occupation and described its war on Gaza as genocide.

El-Sayed has accused Trump of using attacks against his name and Muslim faith to distract Americans from rising costs of fuel, groceries and healthcare.

Several prominent Democratic figures have backed his campaign, including Sanders, former President Barack Obama and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Obama appeared alongside El-Sayed at a Detroit rally on Saturday, marking his first public endorsement of the candidate since the primary. He also challenged attacks targeting El-Sayed’s name and questioned why demands for universal healthcare were being portrayed as radical.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have each transferred $1 million to El-Sayed’s campaign, while former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared with him at a Detroit event last month.

The growing financial support and endorsements have strengthened El-Sayed’s campaign amid an increasingly bitter political battle over Michigan’s Senate seat.