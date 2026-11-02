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Sayyed Nasrallah’s Prophetic Words: Resistance Fighters Branded Traitors for Defending Lebanon
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
Years ago, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned of a day when the Resistance fighters – who defended Lebanon and fought to liberate its land – would be accused of high treason, while those killed on the opposing side would be hailed as martyrs.
Today, his words are being revisited in light of the very reality he described.
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