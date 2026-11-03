Iran Proposes New Regional Security Framework Excluding US, ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani stressed on Monday that Tehran's policy has remained unchanged since the beginning of the war, reaffirming its determination to defend the country's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity without compromising these fundamental principles.

Bagheri Kani highlighted the Iranian people's resilience and victory in the war of aggression launched by the United States and the "Israeli" occupation entity, arguing that Washington has come to recognize the consequences of waging war against a country with an ancient civilization.

He stressed that preserving regional stability remains a cornerstone of Iran's foreign policy, despite the heavy costs Tehran has incurred over recent decades.

He further stated that Iran is prepared to contribute to restoring regional stability through new security arrangements that exclude US and "Israeli" participation and influence, following years of regional destabilization.

In a separate meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Bagheri Kani reiterated that Iran would make no concessions regarding its national security, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.

Discussions reportedly focused on Iranian initiatives to end the war and strengthen regional security.

He warned that waging war against a civilization could not lead to victory and would instead threaten the global economy.

Meanwhile, Oman is exploring a renewed mediation initiative between Tehran and Washington, according to reports.

China reportedly supports the proposal for joint Omani-Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz, with Beijing described as a regional guarantor in the diplomatic process.

An Asian source said that Bagheri Kani participated in a closed-door trilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.