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IRGC Foils Terrorist Attack Targeting Military Headquarters in Southeastern Iran

IRGC Foils Terrorist Attack Targeting Military Headquarters in Southeastern Iran
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By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Ground Forces announced that they had foiled an attempted terrorist attack targeting an armed forces headquarters in Konarak, in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

According to the Quds Headquarters, the terrorist cell was placed under intelligence surveillance before IRGC personnel carried out a carefully planned ambush, surrounding its members. Several suspects were arrested, while one was killed during the operation. Security forces continue efforts to track down those who escaped.

The Quds Headquarters stressed that the security and stability of Sistan and Baluchestan remain a "red line," warning that terrorist groups operating in pursuit of hostile agendas remain under continuous intelligence surveillance.

In a separate development days earlier, Kerman Province Public Prosecutor Mehdi Bakhshi announced the dismantling of a five-member network allegedly operating under the direction of "Israel." 

He said the network maintained contacts with several European Parliament members and sought to recruit, train, and organize individuals to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Iran's General Intelligence Directorate in Sistan and Baluchestan announced the arrest of 16 individuals belonging to four cells allegedly linked to the US-"Israeli" enemy, with weapons and military ammunition seized during the operation. 

The developments come as Iran maintains heightened military readiness, deploying more than 50 Army ground combat and support units along its borders amid concerns over potential attacks.

Israel Iran IRGC terrorist attack war on iran

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Last Update: 03-11-2026 Hour: 04:10 Beirut Timing

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