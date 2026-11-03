Iran Explores China Oman Mediation Track, Seeks Guarantees in Talks with US

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Iranian Parliament's News Agency Mehdi Rahimi said Iran has begun exploring a new diplomatic channel involving China and Oman, alongside existing mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan. He stressed that discussions with Beijing remain at an early stage.

In an interview on Monday, Rahimi highlighted Oman's longstanding role in mediating between Tehran and Washington over the past decade, affirming Iran's confidence in Muscat's diplomatic efforts.

He also pointed to Iran's strategic relations with China and Beijing's previous mediation between Tehran and Riyadh as advantages that could strengthen the proposed channel.

Rahimi clarified that discussions so far have been preliminary, denying reports of a trilateral meeting in Beijing.

He explained that the simultaneous visits of Oman's Sultan and Iranian official Ali Bagheri Kani to China did not indicate that a joint meeting had taken place.

Rahimi added that Beijing has yet to decide whether to mediate directly between Tehran and Washington, with its role potentially limited to providing diplomatic advice and guidance.

Meanwhile, Pakistani and Qatari mediation efforts reportedly produced the Islamabad understanding but lacked sufficient guarantees.

International affairs and foreign policy expert Mostafa Khosh Jashm said Iran seeks to benefit from China's capabilities to provide regional guarantees and encourage neighboring countries to reduce their dependence on Washington.

He argued that Beijing's growing presence in West Asia offers Arab and Gulf states alternatives to the United States. However, he stressed that Iran's objective is to establish regional security arrangements excluding outside powers, not to replace Washington with Beijing.

He also maintained that negotiations with the US remain stalled until Tehran's seven conditions are met.

Khosh Jashm further highlighted China's political support for Iran at the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, describing the visits by Iranian, Omani, and Saudi officials to Beijing as signs of shifting regional and international dynamics.

On the nuclear issue, he stressed that Tehran rejects transferring its enriched uranium abroad, describing the material as a potential deterrent against renewed attacks.

He also warned that any military or terrorist operation targeting Iran would trigger a strategic response extending beyond geographical boundaries.

