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Explosions Reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island Amid Heightened Tensions

Explosions Reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island Amid Heightened Tensions
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By Staff, Agencies

Several explosions were heard on Qeshm Island on Monday evening, with their intensity suggesting they originated from within the island, while their cause and circumstances remain unknown. No official statement has been issued regarding the incident.

Residents reportedly said they spotted two aircraft flying over the island around the time of the explosions.

Earlier on Monday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] announced that Iranian air defenses had intercepted and seized two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm Island. 

The IRGC Aerospace Force also reported intercepting and destroying a US MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, marking the 55th such drone it said it had destroyed.

The developments come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Qatari mediators visiting Tehran in recent days and US Vice President JD Vance reporting progress toward a potential agreement.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that US forces are preparing for possible military action against Iran following Tuesday's midterm elections.

Iran strait of hormuz IRGC war on iran UnitedStates

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Last Update: 03-11-2026 Hour: 04:10 Beirut Timing

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