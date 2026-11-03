US to Host Ukraine Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 11

By Staff, Agencies

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Washington will mediate working-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, as part of US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war.

In a post on X, Witkoff said discussions would focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and further steps toward a peace agreement.

He also announced that US negotiators would meet representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO in Brussels this week to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, Europe's post-war security framework, and economic opportunities related to Ukraine's reconstruction.

Reports indicate that Witkoff and Jared Kushner will lead the US delegation in Abu Dhabi, while lower-level officials are expected to participate in the Brussels discussions.

The upcoming negotiations follow Witkoff's meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo on October 20, followed by discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg the next day.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin had agreed to resume trilateral negotiations focused on establishing a post-conflict security system for Russia and Ukraine.

However, prospects for progress remain uncertain, as Moscow and Kiev continue to hold opposing positions. Russia is demanding that Ukraine concede the Donbas region, while Kiev rejects the demand and insists on receiving security guarantees.

The diplomatic process had reportedly been suspended since February amid the war on Iran, while previous discussions also addressed Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Meanwhile, concerns over Washington's position have grown following a newly announced diesel deal with Russia and delays in missile shipments.

Nevertheless, US military support for Kiev continues, with Washington approving a $2.1 billion deal on Friday to supply Ukraine with 500 Patriot missiles, largely financed by European funding.