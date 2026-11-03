UK, EU Near Landmark Food Trade Deal in Wider Brexit Reset

By Staff, Agencies

The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a draft agreement aimed at dismantling numerous post-Brexit barriers to food and agricultural trade, in a renewed effort to strengthen economic ties between London and Brussels, according to the BBC.

The proposed sanitary and phytosanitary [SPS] agreement would reduce business costs, eliminate several customs and inspection requirements, and restore access to European markets for a range of British products.

The 200-page draft has reportedly been circulated among EU member states ahead of discussions scheduled for Wednesday, alongside proposed arrangements covering carbon trading and youth mobility.

The negotiations come amid growing pressure from British businesses to ease trade restrictions. The British Chambers of Commerce [BCC] said existing arrangements were failing to deliver, with 56% of exporting companies identifying the removal of EU customs paperwork and delays as a key measure to support expansion.

The organization has called on the government to examine different models for future relations with the bloc, including a customs union and closer Single Market arrangements.

Under the proposed agreement, businesses would be exempt from numerous documents, inspections, and fees introduced after Britain's departure from the EU single market.

The changes would also restore British exports of fresh sausages, burgers, domestic shellfish, and seed potatoes to European markets, while allowing UK pet owners to use passports when travelling to the bloc. The British government estimates the agreement could generate £5.1 billion in annual economic benefits.

In return, Britain would adopt existing EU food, animal, and plant regulations and automatically adjust its rules as European legislation evolves, a process known as "dynamic alignment."

The proposed framework has received support from supermarkets and farming representatives but faces opposition from Brexit supporters concerned about the UK's regulatory independence.

The wider package also includes plans to link emissions trading systems, establish a youth mobility scheme, reconnect electricity markets, and expand British participation in European defence and security initiatives.