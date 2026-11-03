Iranian Security Officer Martyred in Saravan Attack Amid Escalating US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Internal Security Forces announced on Tuesday that one of their personnel was martyred in an armed attack in Saravan, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, after gunmen opened fire on him as he was leaving his home.

The forces described the incident as a terrorist assassination, accusing individuals working on behalf of the United States and "Israel" of carrying out the attack.

Reports said the officer later succumbed to his injuries after being targeted by gunmen affiliated with a terrorist group linked to Washington and the occupation entity.

In a separate development, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Ground Forces announced that they had foiled an attempted terrorist attack targeting an armed forces facility in Konarak.

According to the Quds Headquarters, several members of the cell were arrested and one was killed after security personnel surrounded the group in a planned operation.

Efforts to track down the remaining fugitives are ongoing. The headquarters stressed that maintaining security and stability in Sistan and Baluchestan remains a "red line."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal and NBC News reported that the US military had struck targets on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, describing the operations as "defensive" measures intended to prevent Iran from targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing US officials, the reports said the strikes were not intended to signal a return to large-scale military operations. The attacks came amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran.

Iran's IRNA news agency separately reported several explosions on Qeshm Island on Monday evening, noting that their cause remained unknown and that no official explanation had been issued.

Earlier, the IRGC announced that Iranian air defenses had intercepted two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of the island, while its Aerospace Force had destroyed a US MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, marking the 55th such drone it had downed.

These developments coincide with diplomatic efforts involving Qatar, alongside reports of US preparations for further military action following Tuesday's midterm elections.