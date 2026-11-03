Latino Early Voting Surges in Texas Amid Political Discontent

By Staff, Agencies

Early voting figures in Texas point to a sharp increase in Latino participation, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with the political establishment and a range of economic and policy concerns, according to CNN.

Catalist data shows that Latinos account for a share of early ballots nearly five percentage points higher than in 2022, while the number of Latino voters casting ballots has increased by almost 60%.

The surge comes as Democratic candidate James Talarico seeks a Senate seat that could prove significant for his party.

Speaking to CNN ahead of Tuesday’s election, Mike Madrid, co-founder of the anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project and co-host of the podcast “The Latino Vote,” described the scale of participation as striking.

He argued that no single issue explains the increase, pointing instead to several overlapping grievances and a broader loss of confidence in the country's leadership.

Madrid said deportation raids and economic difficulties were only part of the picture. He was particularly surprised by the participation of younger Latinos and people who rarely vote or have never voted, saying their turnout rates were approaching those of white and Black voters, an unprecedented development in his assessment.

He identified several issues contributing to dissatisfaction, including US military involvement abroad, the handling of the Epstein files, subsidies for imported beef and the impact of immigration raids on the construction industry.

Madrid argued that Republicans in South Texas were facing a particularly difficult political environment.

The shift comes after Latino voters, traditionally a Democratic-leaning constituency nationally, moved significantly toward President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

However, economic pressures and concerns over the cost of living that helped shape that political shift are now contributing to dissatisfaction among some voters with the party in power.

The increased participation has placed Latino voters at the center of attention in Texas, where their changing political preferences and turnout could have important implications for the Senate contest.