Iran Warns of Response to Any US Nuclear Threat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran will take the necessary measures to counter any potential nuclear threats, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday, warning that any US threat to use nuclear weapons against the country could have far-reaching consequences.

“An official US threat to use tactical nuclear weapons against Iran would lead to the collapse of the nuclear legal order,” Gharibabadi said.

He noted that Washington had not formally threatened a nuclear strike against Iran, adding that US officials understood the catastrophic consequences such an action could have for the United States, the region and the wider world.

Gharibabadi stressed that Tehran would not remain passive in the face of potential nuclear threats and would take the “necessary and appropriate measures” to protect its interests.

His remarks came a day after US journalist Tucker Carlson suggested that President Donald Trump’s administration could be considering a nuclear strike against a heavily fortified Iranian facility.

In a post on X on Monday, Carlson claimed that the administration could be “within days” of launching such an attack under pressure from "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Carlson identified the potential target as the underground nuclear facility at “Pickaxe Mountain,” arguing that conventional US weapons would be unable to penetrate its defenses.