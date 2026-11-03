OpenAI Hires Former US Army Secretary as National Security Adviser

By Staff, Agencies

US artificial intelligence company OpenAI has appointed former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as a senior national security adviser, marking another high-profile move reflecting the growing ties between Silicon Valley and the Pentagon.

OpenAI announced on Monday that Driscoll would join the company as senior counselor for national security modernization. He will advise its leadership and partners on the application of artificial intelligence in national security and cybersecurity, including cooperation with US allies.

The appointment comes as major technology companies deepen their involvement in US military operations. Palantir provides AI-powered intelligence and targeting systems to the Pentagon, while Elon Musk’s Starlink network has become a key communications platform for Ukrainian forces. Defense technology company Anduril has also developed AI-enabled drones and autonomous weapons systems.

Driscoll served as US Army secretary from 2025 until his resignation in August 2026. He also participated in Washington’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, taking part in trilateral talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials in February 2026.

His departure from the Pentagon reportedly followed disagreements with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the Army’s direction and combat readiness.

Driscoll is not the first senior figure from the US national security establishment to join OpenAI. In June 2024, retired General Paul Nakasone, former director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and head of US Cyber Command, joined the company’s board of directors and its Safety and Security Committee. He later also joined the board of cybersecurity firm WitnessAI.

Other technology and defense companies have similarly recruited former senior Pentagon officials. Former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has joined the boards of several companies, including Lynx Software Technologies and CACI International.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper joined the board of defense technology firm Epirus in 2021, while his predecessor, James Mattis, returned to the board of defense contractor General Dynamics in 2019 after leaving the Pentagon.

Will Roper, a former assistant secretary of the US Air Force responsible for acquisition, technology and logistics, joined the board of drone manufacturer Volansi in 2021. Former NSA director Keith Alexander also joined Amazon’s board in 2020 while serving as co-CEO of cybersecurity company IronNet.