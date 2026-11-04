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Report: US, Venezuela Discuss Possible Long-Term Military Presence

Report: US, Venezuela Discuss Possible Long-Term Military Presence
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By Staff, Agencies

The administration of US President Donald Trump is negotiating a military agreement with Venezuelan officials that could pave the way for a prolonged American troop presence in the South American country, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

According to US officials cited by the newspaper on condition of anonymity, the State Department, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is holding discussions with Caracas over a proposed Status of Forces Agreement [SOFA].

The agreement would establish a legal framework allowing US military personnel to carry out activities agreed upon by both governments, including naval visits, military training, joint exercises and humanitarian operations, the report said.

Specific details concerning a potential American military deployment, including the number of troops and their locations, would be determined through subsequent agreements.

However, a senior State Department official sought to downplay the possibility of a permanent US military presence, saying discussions about establishing American military bases in Venezuela were “way, way down the road.”

The official added that no discussions on establishing such bases were currently underway.

The negotiations follow a US military operation in Venezuela on January 3, during which American forces kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Following the operation, Trump declared that his administration would “run” Venezuela and oversee its oil assets during a transitional period.

Then-Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president on January 5, taking the oath before the National Assembly two days after Maduro’s capture.

venezuela USVenezuelanRelations UnitedStates

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Last Update: 04-11-2026 Hour: 11:51 Beirut Timing

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