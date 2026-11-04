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Iran’s Qalibaf Warns Washington Not to Betray American Public Will: Americans said NO TO WAR

Iran’s Qalibaf Warns Washington Not to Betray American Public Will: Americans said NO TO WAR
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reacted to the Republicans’ defeat in the US midterm elections, saying it shows the American people are opposed to the war of aggression against Iran.  

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” Qalibaf underlined in a message posted on X on Wednesday.

He further warned the US government to listen to the American people and avoid a repeat of its past mistake.

“If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” he emphasized.

The US midterm elections were held on Tuesday and the Democrats have been projected to take control of the US Congress after flipping seats in the Senate and House of Representatives.

 

 

 

Iran UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

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