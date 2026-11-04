South Korea to Investigate Civilian Killings by Military and Police During Korean War

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has decided to launch an official investigation into the killing of civilians by military and police forces in connection with the 1950–1953 Korean War, local media reported.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the unprecedented investigation will focus on a previously compiled list of individuals executed by state forces before, during and after the conflict.

The document contains personal information on 26,330 people allegedly killed by military and police forces during the period surrounding the war, along with details of 38,135 surviving family members.

The existence of the list was first uncovered during an investigation conducted by the Korean National Police Agency in 2007. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission obtained a copy of the document in June.

As part of its investigation, the commission will examine the records to establish the overall number of civilian casualties nationwide and assess the extent of the killings and related damage in individual regions.

The inquiry will also examine the historical and structural circumstances surrounding the incidents, as well as the response of state institutions and their handling of the aftermath.

The commission said the investigation aims to establish the truth about the killings, clarify the extent of state involvement and restore the honor of the victims and their bereaved families.

The decision was adopted during the commission’s plenary meeting held in Seoul on Monday.

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953, with the signing of an armistice that brought an end to large-scale fighting.