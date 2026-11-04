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Hezbollah Categorically Denies Existence of Experts in Yemen

Hezbollah Categorically Denies Existence of Experts in Yemen
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By Staff

Hezbollah Media Relations categorically denied the claims made by the Interior Minister of the so-called Yemeni Transitional Council regarding the presence of Hezbollah experts in Yemen and their alleged involvement in managing military operations and developing the military and training capabilities of the brothers in Ansarullah.

It further stressed that these accusations are entirely baseless and have no factual basis whatsoever.

Hezbollah affirmed that the dear Yemeni people possess the capabilities, resources, and expertise needed to defend their country and sovereignty against any aggression, threat, or blockade.

“They do not need support or intervention from anyone. This has been demonstrated in their confrontation with the US and ‘Israeli’ aggression against Yemen and in their support for Gaza.”

The Media Relations underlined that that serious and responsible dialogue among Yemenis is the genuine way to address any disagreement or problem, in a manner that safeguards Yemen’s unity, sovereignty and stability and thwarts the schemes of the nation’s enemies aimed at fueling conflicts among peoples and fragmenting the countries of the region.

 

Lebanon Yemen Hezbollah ansarullah

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