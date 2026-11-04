Ayatollah Khamenei: Myth of Invincible US Destroyed in Hormuz, Broader Response to Face Any Attack

By Staff

Message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, on the Occasion of the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance - 13 Aban 1405

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The massacres committed against civilians aboard a civilian aircraft; the extensive, long-standing, and severe economic sanctions; the planning and backing of various acts of rioting and sedition, including providing them with weapons; the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the national hero of Iran and the Islamic nation; the theft of the Iranian people's money and property in various countries; and, culminating in direct military aggression during the second and third imposed wars, the martyrdom of large numbers of Iran's distinguished figures, scholars, and commanders, as well as vast numbers of the oppressed Iranian people, from infants and children to the elderly, foremost among them the highly revered Leader of the Islamic Revolution, may God sanctify his pure soul - all these constitute part of the record of American crimes against the Iranian people.

Throughout all these stages, the leaders of American arrogance and their lackeys have continued seeking to impose their hegemony and subjugate Iran. Even in the latest chapter of this arrogance, they abandoned all the false and deceptive conventions and appearances of international conduct and brazenly set about seeking to partition the country, subdue its people, overthrow its system and destroy Iran's authentic and ancient civilization.

Yet, at every stage, they encountered the solid wall of realities on the ground and the unshakable determination of the proud Iranian people. The result of their miscalculations and arrogant delusions was to impose enormous costs on the American people and governments dependent on the United States.

Today, the long-standing story of American hostility toward the Muslim Iranian people, and the heroic resistance shown by all Iranians in confronting this enemy, has reached a stage where the 13th of Aban is no longer the only day of fighting arrogance. Rather, every day and every hour has become a day of steadfastness and confrontation with the Great Satan.

The scene in the Gulf, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, has demonstrated the falsehood of the myth of the United States as an invincible power. It has exposed the weakness and helplessness of governments that rely solely on powers outside their own peoples, and revealed the unreliability of major powers and their inability to defend the governments dependent on them.

Iran's assertion of control over the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of US military bases in the countries of the region, while constituting a response to American aggression and crime in the third imposed war, also represent an offensive jihad against arrogance at the regional level. Should the attacks be repeated, these actions will have far broader dimensions.

This manifestation of strength, together with the unity of the fronts of the Front of Truth and the epic achievements of the Resistance Front, carried out with wisdom and strength from Palestine and Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen, constitutes a bright promise and a source of hope for the raising of the banner of the Front of Truth and the paving of the way for the establishment of a new world order.

For the Front of Falsehood, regardless of how much power and capability it possesses or who stands behind it, will not withstand the Front of Truth when the latter is armed with trust in God, patience, and sacrifice. Retreat and defeat will inevitably be its fate: “Indeed, falsehood is bound to vanish.”

Praise be to God, the Iranian people have learned great lessons from the teachings of authentic Muhammadan Islam, the principles of the Islamic Revolution, and the school of its two wise leaders, the great Imam Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei, may God exalt their noble stations. Day by day, their faith in the correctness of this path has grown deeper as divine promises have come to pass.

The power and hegemony of the United States, which are steadily declining, have now entered a stage of irreversible collapse as a result of the scandal it has brought upon itself. This applies both to its hard military power and to its soft power and international influence, while the pace of its decline has accelerated.

Anyone who still harbors even the slightest hope that the hegemonic system might change its conduct, or that changes within its political parties and institutions might alter its course, or who believes that making concessions to the United States could turn it away from its hostility toward the Iranian people, is gravely mistaken.

Such a false perception amounts to ingratitude for the great victories achieved by the Muslim Iranian people through their trust in God, steadfastness, and jihad.

The Great Satan's wish is for the Iranian people to surrender unconditionally. Any inclination, however slight, toward surrendering to the hegemonic enemy would squander the immense treasure accumulated through the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of all the people. It would also embolden the arrogant enemy to make further demands, commit more violations, and launch subsequent wars and acts of aggression.

The only path to achieving a level of absolute deterrence is to continue pursuing the strategy of “Making Iran Stronger and Stronger” through comprehensive progress. Social cohesion, unity, and solidarity are the essential foundations for success along this path, and they must guide every individual and collective word and action of the people and officials.

In this regard, just as the people's support for officials is essential, it is equally important for officials to continue redoubling their efforts to serve the people, work tirelessly and sincerely in their dealings with them, secure their livelihoods and well-being, promote their material and spiritual development, and safeguard their dignity and independence.

The vanguard that will shape the bright and glorious future of our beloved Iran is our youth, university students, and schoolchildren. They must continue working to storm and dismantle the fortress of “despair, frustration, and impossibility,” and open the doors of the home of “hope and we can.”

This mission requires exceptional preparedness and being equipped with the various weapons of knowledge, piety, skill, ethics, determination, and tireless work, alongside a “shared commitment” to achieving lofty goals.

We hope that, through the grace of Almighty God and the prayers of our Master, the Lord of the Age, may God hasten his noble reappearance, the Iranian people will soon enjoy victory, happiness, and comprehensive progress, and that the conditions for the decline of the Great Satan's hegemony will accelerate, with its downfall becoming even steeper.

{Indeed, they see it as far off, but We see it as near.}

Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei