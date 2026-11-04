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Pickaxe Mountain: Why Iran’s Underground Facility Has Drawn US and “Israeli” Attention

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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Built deep beneath a mountain south of Isfahan, Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain complex has drawn attention because of its underground location, extensive fortification and role in protecting sensitive facilities from sabotage and military attacks.

Israel Iran UnitedStates PickaxeMountain

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Last Update: 04-11-2026 Hour: 04:28 Beirut Timing

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