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Martyr Imam Khamenei’s Warning to the Arrogant: No Tyrant Lasts Forever
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In a pointed message directed at those who see themselves as masters of the world, the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, recalls history's most arrogant rulers and delivers a powerful reminder: no matter how mighty they appear, tyrants eventually fall.
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