Iran’s Qaani: Trump’s Iran Gamble Cost US Its Credit, Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Al-Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani confirmed that the United States has squandered its 250-year-old credit and lost the Strait of Hormuz by gambling on war with Iran.

Qaani further warned that any war over the waterway would draw in the wider “Axis of Resistance.”

The top Iranian commander underlined that US leaders must understand that the “resistance constitutes a single front.”

He also accused President Donald Trump of having cost the United States its global standing by going to war with Iran.

The top Iranian figure said Washington should not judge the reach of Iran and its allies by the range of their weapons alone.

“Do not measure the depth of the front by the range of its weapons. You must also factor in the depth of the resistance,” Qaani stressed. “Otherwise, there will be a war fought with weapons in the Strait of Hormuz, and Bab al-Mandab will be liberated through resistance.”

He said Trump had “embarked on the gamble of war with Iran after putting his trust in Netanyahu’s deceptive words,” a reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Qaani described the US president as “narcissistic.”

According to him, the outcome of that gamble was “the sale of America’s 250-year-old credit and the loss of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Qaani’s remarks were echoed by Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who said on Wednesday that the Iranian people have inflicted a strategic defeat on US President Donald Trump on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz, while also dealing him a political setback in Washington.

Rezaei said Americans had found themselves forced to bear the costs of Trump's war on Iran.

He also warned that anyone challenging Iran would pay the price, extending from the battlefield to their own doorstep.