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Shifting Tides: The Economic and Political Forces Redefining the US Electorate
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic highlights seven key factors driving a major shift in US elections, focusing heavily on economic strain, political liability, and shifting voter demographics. It visualizes public dissatisfaction with rising costs, foreign policy decisions, and presidential overreach to outline the core challenges impacting electoral support.
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