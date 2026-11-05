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’Israel’ Intensifies Its Relentless Aggression Across South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] continued their attacks on southern Lebanon overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, shelling Wadi Zibqin in the Tyre district and the outskirts of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district. Earlier, an "Israeli" aircraft carried out two airstrikes on Talousa and its surroundings in the Marjayoun district.
The attacks followed a day of intensified aggression, with airstrikes targeting the outskirts of Aita al-Jabal, the area between Haddatha and Hariss, and the town of Qantara. Additional raids struck Kfar Tebnit and Wadi al-Hujeir, according to reports.
On Wednesday morning, an "Israeli" drone dropped a stun grenade in the Halta area near Kfar Shuba, while artillery shelled the outskirts of Baraachit. IOF also set fire to homes in Haddatha, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
Separately, an "Israeli" drone strike in the Qabrikha area martyred a motorcyclist and wounded another person, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, marking the first such attack since September.
"Israeli" warplanes also conducted intensive flights over southern Lebanon and the Iqlim al-Kharroub area, while drones flew at low altitudes over Beirut and its southern suburbs.
The attacks violate the June ceasefire, as "Israel's" war on Lebanon has claimed over 4,300 lives and expanded its occupation 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory, while US-brokered withdrawal efforts remain stalled.
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