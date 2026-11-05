Zelensky Looks to Democratic Gains for Increased US Support Against Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that the Democrats' sweeping victory in the US midterm elections would secure increased American military and financial support for Ukraine, now in its fifth year of conflict with Russia, while putting additional pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, Zelensky said Democratic control of both chambers of Congress could work in Kiev's favor, pointing to the party's stronger commitment to supporting Ukraine and restoring US-European relations.

He added that greater congressional backing could help establish a balance of power and influence Moscow.

Several newly elected Democrats campaigned on supporting Ukraine, including Ohio's Sherrod Brown, a longtime advocate of military and humanitarian assistance, and Texas' James Talarico, who supports helping Kiev negotiate from a position of strength.

Meanwhile, other candidates, including South Carolina's Annie Andrews, have called for congressional authorization of military force while opposing open-ended wars.

The election also brought victories for several lawmakers who campaigned against US military assistance to the Zionist entity, including Michigan's Donavan McKinney, William Lawrence, California's Randy Villegas, and New York's Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier.

In the Senate, Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed opposes unconditional military assistance to foreign governments.

Zelensky's remarks came amid strained relations with US President Donald Trump following their contentious February 2025 Oval Office meeting.

Recent US moves, including easing certain sanctions on Russia, have raised concerns in Kiev. Meanwhile, US-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to resume in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Zelensky also criticized Elon Musk's position on the war while expressing gratitude for SpaceX's Starlink services, which he said had returned to previous operating levels following recent restrictions.