South Korea Deploys Warship Near Hormuz, Rules Out Joining Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea announced plans to deploy a destroyer, P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal team and unmanned naval equipment to waters near the Strait of Hormuz, while insisting it will not participate militarily in the war against Iran.

The deployment will expand the operating area of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit from the Gulf of Aden to waters near Oman's Duqm port, approximately 650 kilometers from the strait.

The reinforcement will add 75 personnel, bringing the unit's total strength to 395.

South Korea's Defense Ministry stressed that the mission would remain strictly non-combat, operate independently of allied forces and be restricted to international waters south of Oman.

The extension, currently authorized until the end of the year, requires parliamentary approval.

The move came amid pressure from US President Donald Trump on allies to support the war against Iran, while Tehran has warned Seoul against participating in any military deployment.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has maintained that his country will uphold its policy of non-involvement and non-intervention.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, with maritime traffic severely disrupted. Shipping data recorded only a handful of commercial vessel transits, compared with a pre-war average of approximately 85 daily. More than 100 vessels remain stationed in and around the Gulf.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] reported that four tankers struck mines in an area south of the strait declared off-limits by Tehran, while two additional vessels were seized. Maritime authorities also reported attacks and fires involving commercial vessels in the region, underscoring the continuing disruption to shipping.