Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

Sudan’s Economic Crisis Deepens as Bread Prices Double in Khartoum

Sudan’s Economic Crisis Deepens as Bread Prices Double in Khartoum
folder_openSudan access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Bread prices in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, have doubled within a week, rising from 250 to 500 Sudanese pounds per loaf, as record currency depreciation and shortages of flour and fuel force bakeries to shut down, AFP reported.

The Sudanese pound has lost approximately 25% of its value against the US dollar over the past month, reaching a record low of more than 10,500 pounds per dollar, compared with around 500 in 2023, when the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces [RSF] began. As Sudan imports most of its wheat, the currency collapse has driven flour prices sharply higher.

The crisis has pushed basic food beyond the reach of many households. Some families are spending nearly their entire income on bread, while meat consumption has also plummeted. Residents are increasingly relying on community kitchens for free meals as poverty and food insecurity spread.

Bakeries are struggling to obtain flour and cover rising operating costs, with power cuts forcing owners to rely on expensive generators. Meanwhile, fuel shortages, partly linked to repeated RSF drone attacks on power stations, have further disrupted daily life and economic activity.

Sudan's poverty rate has reached 80%, while approximately 20 million people face severe food insecurity. UN-backed assessments warn that famine, already affecting parts of the country, could spread to additional cities by 2027, as fighting, road closures and fuel shortages continue to obstruct food deliveries.

sudan khartoum famine food insecurity sudan civil war HumanitarianCrisis EconomicCrisis

Comments

  1. Related News
Sudan’s Economic Crisis Deepens as Bread Prices Double in Khartoum

Sudan’s Economic Crisis Deepens as Bread Prices Double in Khartoum

7 hours ago
Sudan Takes Ethiopia to UN, African Union over Drone Attacks

Sudan Takes Ethiopia to UN, African Union over Drone Attacks

3 days ago
Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Allowing Drone Attacks from Its Territory

Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Allowing Drone Attacks from Its Territory

7 days ago
Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in South Sudan Ambush

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in South Sudan Ambush

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-11-2026 Hour: 03:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot