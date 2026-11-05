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Iran, Oman FMs Discuss Regional Developments

Iran, Oman FMs Discuss Regional Developments
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, exchanged views on the latest regional developments and the political and diplomatic process of achieving peace and stability in the region.

Araqchi had also consulted on the telephone with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Ati about regional developments the previous day.

Last month, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to visit Tehran, expressing hope that the two sides would hold an in-person meeting in the near future to strengthen bilateral ties.

Iran war on iran Oman UnitedStates

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Last Update: 05-11-2026 Hour: 03:41 Beirut Timing

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