IOF Intensify West Bank Raids, Detain Dozens and Demolish Palestinian Homes

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Occupation forces [IOF] detained around 30 Palestinians during a raid on Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Beit Lahm, on Thursday, ransacking homes and destroying belongings. Additional raids and detentions were reported across Qalqilya, Tubas, Salfit, Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarm and Jenin.

In Masafer Yatta, the IOF raided several hamlets, vandalized homes and caves, and confiscated agricultural equipment, vehicles and tractors. Troops also detained members of the al-Adra family while they were harvesting olives in Khallet Amira, east of Yatta.

Meanwhile, IOF demolished five homes in Biddu, northwest of occupied al-Quds, displacing more than 20 Palestinians. Residents were prevented from retrieving their belongings before the demolitions. Another Palestinian home was demolished in Furush Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.

The demolitions are part of a broader policy targeting Palestinian construction in Area C, where occupation authorities control planning and building permits.

According to the planning group Bimkom, 99.6% of 5,071 Palestinian building permit applications submitted between 2021 and 2024 were rejected.

Settler attacks also spread across the West Bank, with vehicles set ablaze and agricultural produce and greenhouses destroyed in Beit Ummar.

In the Sahl Ramin area east of Tulkarm, armed settlers attacked olive farmers and attempted to steal harvesting equipment before firing live rounds into the air.

In Beita, south of Nablus, settlers assaulted a Palestinian farmer, leaving him injured.