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Vance Blames Iran War and ’Israel’ Ties for Republican Midterm Defeat

Vance Blames Iran War and ’Israel’ Ties for Republican Midterm Defeat
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By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President J.D. Vance has pointed to the war on Iran and dissatisfaction with Washington's policies as key factors behind Republican losses in the midterm elections, saying many voters who backed Donald Trump in 2024 switched to the Democrats.

In a post on X, Vance cited a survey of former Trump voters who supported Democratic candidates in the midterms. 

Asked what could win them back, respondents identified four priorities: ending the war on Iran, addressing the rising cost of living, putting American interests first and changing Washington's relationship with "Israel".

The US and "Israel" launched their joint war on Iran in late February, triggering criticism over Trump's departure from his campaign promises to avoid new wars. The war has also incurred substantial US military costs and disrupted global energy markets, contributing to rising prices.

Vance also endorsed Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy's call to end the war, defending her against accusations of anti-Semitism. Meanwhile, the influence of pro-"Israel" lobbying groups, particularly AIPAC, remains a major point of debate in US politics.

The article notes growing public opposition to US support for "Israel", particularly amid its genocidal war on Gaza, and argues that dissatisfaction with Washington's policies has affected both major parties. 

Despite acknowledging the Iran war's role in the Republican defeat, Trump has shown no intention of ending the war and remains open to further escalation.

Iran war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates USMidterms J.D.Vance

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