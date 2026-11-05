Iran’s Qalibaf to US VP: Tell This to Your Boss

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reacted to US Vice President JD Vance’s admission of how the American aggression on Iran brought about the drubbing defeat of the Republican Party in the midterm election.

In a post on X on Thursday, Qalibaf urged Vance to tell his boss, US President Donald Trump, about the outcomes of his decision as there are speculations about Trump mulling the launch of a new act of aggression.

“Losing gambler energy, can’t walk away from the table. Boss is prepping the next war phase while America teeters on an ‘Israel’-First cliff. Skip the TED talk. Why not say this to your boss?”

On Wednesday, Vance said he thinks the Republicans lost the midterms because of the war in Iran and the cost of living.

He wrote in a post on X, “I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he [a pollster] saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were:

1) End the war

2) Focus on cost of living/inflation

3) Put America First

4) Change our relationship to “Israel” Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats.

This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. [She’s also a great person.] In the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement- by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”