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Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: When a Fool Takes the White House, the Oppressed Find Hope
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In these powerful words, the late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reflects on Trump’s presence in the White House, describing it as a sign of hope for the oppressed around the world.
His Eminence asserts that the arrogance and actions of those in power can never shake the courage, faith, convictions or determination of the oppressed.
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