Iran Grants Indian Ships Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has exempted Indian vessels from restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside ships from China, Iraq and Qatar, according to Iranian lawmaker Amir Hayat-Moghaddam, deputy chairman of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Speaking to the Iranian Students' News Agency, Hayat-Moghaddam said the exemptions serve Tehran's interests, with India's arrangement facilitating medicine imports into Iran amid US and European sanctions.

He added that Chinese vessels were granted exemptions to secure Beijing's political support.

The strategic waterway, which handled around one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies before the conflict, remains critical to India's energy security.

Nearly 30% of India's crude oil imports and most of its liquefied petroleum gas supplies pass through the strait.

Hayat-Moghaddam said Iran collects transit fees from Indian and Chinese vessels, while Qatari ships pass free of charge.

However, India has reportedly secured passage for several energy shipments through diplomatic negotiations without paying transit fees.

The developments follow repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

An Indian sailor was claimed and 13 others rescued after an Indian-flagged vessel was struck off Oman's coast on Monday.

New Delhi condemned the attacks and called for de-escalation, safe navigation and uninterrupted maritime trade.