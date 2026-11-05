Bavarian Deputy Premier Hubert Aiwanger Found Dead in Berlin Hotel at 55

By Staff, Agencies

Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger, 55, was found dead in his hotel room in central Berlin on Wednesday evening, German media reported, citing police and government sources.

Berlin police and prosecutors have launched an investigation to establish the cause and circumstances of his death and rule out possible third-party involvement.

Aiwanger had been scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening of his party's new Berlin office but withdrew from the event due to health problems.

He was subsequently found dead at the Neuer Fritz hotel after becoming unreachable. The cause of death remains unknown.

Aiwanger had served as Bavaria's deputy premier and economy minister since 2018, when his Free Voters party entered a governing coalition with the Christian Social Union [CSU]. He had led the party's Bavarian branch since 2006 and its national organization since 2010. He is survived by his longtime partner, Tanja Schweiger, and their two sons.

Known for his criticism of EU economic and energy policies, Aiwanger also opposed sanctions against Russia and advocated stricter immigration controls.

He attracted controversy in 2023 over an anti-Semitic pamphlet circulated during his school years in the 1980s, which his elder brother was reported to have authored. Aiwanger denied writing it, while acknowledging that he had possessed copies.

Despite its strong regional presence, the Free Voters failed to enter Germany's federal parliament in the 2025 elections, securing just 1.5% of the national vote.