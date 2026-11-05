Araghchi Holds Talks with Regional Foreign Ministers Amid Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Jordanian, Saudi and Qatari counterparts on Thursday, discussing regional developments and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the discussions focused on the regional situation and ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at restoring stability.

Araghchi spoke with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During his conversation with Safadi, Araghchi also extended condolences over the death of the Jordanian minister’s mother.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister held separate telephone calls with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Those discussions likewise addressed regional developments and diplomatic initiatives intended to maintain stability.

The series of diplomatic contacts reflects Tehran’s continued engagement with regional governments amid heightened tensions and uncertainty surrounding the conflict.

The consultations also highlight efforts by neighboring countries to prevent further escalation and contain the repercussions of the US-“Israeli” war on Iran.

The diplomatic activity comes as indirect communications between Tehran and Washington continue under Qatari mediation.

The efforts are focused on reaching understandings that could bring an end to the war and facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway for international energy shipments.