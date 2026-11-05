- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Four Palestinians Killed in Continued Gaza Attacks
By Staff, Agencies
Four Palestinians were killed and others wounded in continued attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday, amid intensified air strikes and gunfire in several areas of the territory.
One Palestinian was killed when “Israeli” aircraft struck near the Zawaida municipality in central Gaza. Others were wounded in an air strike targeting the Falluja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
In southern Gaza, an elderly Palestinian woman was killed by “Israeli” forces in the Bir 19 area, south of Khan Younis.
Occupation forces also opened fire toward the Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Younis. Two Palestinians were wounded by gunfire in the Al-Satar and Hamad areas, north of the city.
The latest attacks come as the death toll from the ongoing genocide in Gaza continues to rise, with civilians, residential areas and vital facilities repeatedly targeted by bombardment and gunfire.
Comments
- Related News