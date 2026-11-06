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IRGC Shoots Down More US MQM-170 Reconnaissance Drones

IRGC Shoots Down More US MQM-170 Reconnaissance Drones
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By Staff, Agencies 

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] announced that its advanced electronic warfare systems have brought down two more US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over Qeshm Island in southern Iran, raising the number of such drones intercepted there to six.

In two separate statements released on Thursday night, the IRGC said the fifth and sixth US-made MQM-170 reconnaissance drones were brought down in the island's airspace through operations by advanced electronic warfare systems of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The latest announcement follows an earlier IRGC statement on Monday night that its forces had brought down two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm Island using electronic warfare systems, bringing the number of captured drones of this type to four.

The IRGC also announced that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over the eastern Strait of Hormuz. According to the force, the drone was the 55th American MQ-9 brought down by its air defense systems.

The IRGC said the MQ-9 had been targeted by a new air defense system operated by its Aerospace Force under the control of Iran's integrated air defense network.

Iran IRGC war on iran UnitedStates

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Last Update: 06-11-2026 Hour: 02:13 Beirut Timing

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