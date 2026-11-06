IRGC: Those Assisting US in Any New Attack to Become Legitimate Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The senior adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force Brigadier General Ali Balali warned that any country or force assisting the US in a potential new attack on Iran would become a legitimate target of the Islamic Republic.

Balali has made it clear that Iran's defensive capabilities would not be affected by external factors because its weapons are domestically developed and produced.

The adviser said Iran's missile bases have sufficient range to strike targets in the “Israeli” entity and US military bases, adding that the Gulf missile has been designed to drive American aircraft carriers out of the region.

Balali also stated that Iranian missiles had struck the Zionist entity’s Weizmann Institute, the Negev and Dimona during retaliatory strikes amid the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran.

He explained that the Fattah-2 missile is capable of maneuvering, making it impossible for enemy air defense systems to intercept.

The IRGC Aerospace Force adviser stressed that Iran's response to any possible renewed aggression would not be geographically limited, adding that the range of the country's weapons means no location in the region would be safe for American forces.

In related remarks, Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar, an adviser to the IRGC commander, outlined a shift in Iran's military doctrine, saying any renewed US or “Israeli” aggression would be met with responses using new tactics and technologies in conventional weapons.

Moqaddamfar warned that if countries such as the UAE and Bahrain provide military bases for attacks against Iran, Tehran's response would go beyond striking the bases from which the attacks originate. He also cautioned that any assassination of Iranian officials or military commanders would trigger surprise retaliatory strikes.

He further said Iran has moved beyond the principles of reciprocity and proportionality in responding to attacks, stressing that future responses would exceed the enemy's expectations and would not be constrained by geographical boundaries.