Rezaei Meets Putin: Gas Pipeline Project Discussed

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Mohsen Rezaei stated that he discussed the possibility of establishing pipelines to help transport gas to Iran from Russia during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on November 5.

He noted that the pipeline would meet Iran's needs and allow for the resale of Russian gas.

Rezaei added that Putin condemned the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and stated that the war on Iran is unjust.

"President Putin said that he would do everything possible to help end the war," Rezaei said.

Reports mentioned that Rezaei further told Putin that Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz until the Islamic Republic's seven conditions are met, nor will it be open to negotiating the decision.

The source further added that the talks between Rezaei and the Russian president centered around ending the US war on Iran.

Separately, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that relations between Tehran and Moscow had reached an unprecedented level of closeness.

“Never in the history of cooperation between Iran and Russia have we been this close,” Araghchi said.

He further praised his discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran, noting that the talks covered all areas of bilateral cooperation.