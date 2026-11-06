Zelensky: US still Owes Kiev $16 billion

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky announced that the US failed to deliver $16 billion in previously promised assistance to Kiev, insisting that Ukraine “must fight” to secure the money despite the hundreds of billions of dollars in aid already provided by the US.

Speaking to Ukrainian journalists on Thursday, Zelensky was asked whether Kiev expects another major American aid package following the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections. The last package was approved under former President Joe Biden in 2024, while President Donald Trump has sought to offload the burden of bankrolling Kiev onto European NATO members.

“We must work on this. We must certainly raise the issue that, under previous agreements and decisions, $16 billion was frozen and $16 billion was not provided,” Zelensky claimed.

“We are grateful for everything that was given, but Ukraine must fight for at least this money. Let no one in the United States take offense,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader did not specify which agreements the alleged $16 billion shortfall concerned or explain whether the money was formally appropriated by Congress. The US has appropriated around $196 billion in funding for Kiev since 2022, according to Ukraine Oversight.

In a separate interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Zelensky welcomed the Democrats’ election gains, expressing hope that the party’s control of both chambers of Congress from January will translate into renewed financial and military assistance.

“I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

US President Donald Trump criticized the scale of spending on Ukraine under Biden, accusing Zelensky of taking advantage of American taxpayers while refusing to seriously pursue a negotiated settlement.

Trump accused his predecessor of giving Kiev hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons for free and pushed plans to seek reimbursement from European allies. He has also likened the Ukrainian leader to notorious 19th-century hoaxer P.T. Barnum, and complained that enormous sums of money were being “pissed away” while “ungrateful” Zelensky took the money for granted.

Last month, Trump went further, questioning the whereabouts of American weapons and money supplied to Kiev.