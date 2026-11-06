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The New Conscience in Congress: 26 Midterm Winners Opposing Aid to ’Israel’

The New Conscience in Congress: 26 Midterm Winners Opposing Aid to ’Israel’
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic highlights how the US midterm results brought a significant shift, with 26 Senators and Representatives, from state legislatures to Congress, elected or re-elected on a platform that rejects unconditional US military aid to "Israel" and openly recognizes the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

 

The New Conscience in Congress: 26 Midterm Winners Opposing Aid to ’Israel’

Israel gaza genocide DonaldTrump UnitedStates USMidterms

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