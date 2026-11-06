Bomb Threats Disrupt Dozens of Flights across Europe

By Staff, Agencies

Hoax bomb threats have disrupted at least 34 flights across Europe this week, with some forced to make emergency landings, as questions mount over an apparently coordinated effort to cause chaos for travelers.

At least 25 bomb threats affected flights on Thursday between Italy, Ireland, the UK, Spain, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Finland, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, France, Greece, Serbia and Czechia.

The threats affected flights by Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Wizz Air, Finnair, easyJet, Aegean Airlines, Iberia, Sky Express, Air Serbia and LOT Polish Airlines. All landed safely. Searches of the planes found nothing suspicious.

In the UK, Heathrow, London’s principal airport, and Birmingham airport received threats overnight, but it was determined that they were hoaxes with the help of specialist investigators from the Metropolitan police’s aviation police command.

The Met said threats had been made against four aircraft departing from or arriving at Heathrow. A police spokesperson added that, after an assessment, “no security issues [were] identified”.

The day of hoaxes followed similar threats on Tuesday, when seven planes across Europe were searched or diverted after malicious alerts. On Monday a flight from the UK to Bulgaria was diverted after a threat that was apparently without substance.

Investigators said on Thursday there remained no evidence that the hoaxes were being orchestrated by a hostile terror group or state actor, such as Russia or Iran, although inquiries across Europe into the incidents continue.

The global airlines body Iata condemned the disruption and urged authorities to identify the origin of the threats. “Safety is the number one priority for the industry and we take all threats seriously,” said Nick Careen, Iata’s senior vice-president for operations, safety and security, in a statement.

The EU transport commissioner, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said it was too early to know if the incidents were linked but that any threats against civilians were unacceptable.

Bomb threats emailed to airports in Rome and Sofia were signed “fighters of the Male State”, according to sources at Aeroporti di Roma, which manages the city’s two airports, and a text seen by Agence France-Presse.

Male State is a Russian far-right, ultranationalist and misogynistic movement founded in 2016 by Vladislav Pozdnyakov. On his Telegram channel Pozdnyakov, a prominent supporter of the war in Ukraine, did not comment on or claim responsibility for the bomb threats.

The emails reportedly read: “We, the fighters of the Male State, will make history with our actions today. Your feminist regime will remember this for ever. The explosion will occur in 60 minutes. Today, your skies will turn red.”

A Cork airport spokesperson confirmed to the Guardian that the airport had received an anonymous threat by phone on Thursday morning, causing a flight to be delayed. It was understood to be a Ryanair flight from London Stansted.

A separate Ryanair flight from Pescara in Italy to Brussels-Charleroi was inspected after the word “bomb” was discovered scrawled on the walls of its onboard toilet.

The affected flights had knock-on effects but were a tiny fraction of the 27,400 flights scheduled in Europe on Thursday, according to the European air traffic control agency, Eurocontrol.

The pilot of an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome that diverted to Évreux was being questioned by French authorities for initially refusing to land at a military base, according to French media reports.

In Rome, Guido Crosetto, the Italian defense minister, said: “It seems to me that every day now, from refrigerators to blood supplies in France, to these fake alarms, there’s someone who has an interest in stoking tensions.”

Asked if he knew who was behind the hoaxes, he said: “It’s called ‘under-threshold warfare’ because it’s below the attribution threshold. It’s done that way on purpose, so no one can pin the blame.”

Many of the affected flights were operated by low-cost carriers but there was little discernible pattern surrounding the incidents.

Aviation experts say fake threats occur daily but that such a number of credible threats, even if malicious hoaxes, appears to point to coordinated action.