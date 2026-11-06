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Yemen TV: Detainee Reveals ’Israeli’ Plot to Target Mecca and Medina
By Staff, Agencies
Sanaa’s official Yemen TV channel reported that detainee Abdulmuin Azzan, described as an agent, confessed to meeting an "Israeli" intelligence officer to discuss a plot targeting the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina. The channel said the revelations expose the Zionist enemy's plans against Muslim holy sites.
According to the channel, the plan includes a Zionist-backed push to establish an international security arrangement in the Red Sea, alongside an attack on Mecca that would be followed by a widespread campaign aimed at turning Arab and Muslim public opinion against Yemen.
Yemeni authorities in Sanaa have repeatedly announced the dismantling of spy networks working for American, Zionist, and Saudi intelligence agencies, citing confessions by detainees. They have consistently rejected accusations of targeting Mecca and Medina, denouncing them as Saudi fabrications intended to incite hostility against Yemen and Sanaa.
Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has also dismissed Saudi accusations that Yemen targeted Mecca with a drone as a blatant fabrication, stressing that the real threat facing Mecca, Medina, and Al-Aqsa Mosque comes from the Zionist enemy.
Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led coalition have repeatedly claimed to have intercepted missiles and drones purportedly heading toward Mecca and Medina, without providing independently verified evidence to substantiate these accusations.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces maintain that their military operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.
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