France Gripped by Nationwide Protests as Economic Crisis Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

Mass demonstrations swept across France on Thursday, with approximately 1.6 million people taking to the streets nationwide, including around 350,000 in Paris, according to trade union figures.

Protesters demanded measures to improve purchasing power, reform education, reduce taxes, and address deteriorating living conditions.

Palestinian flags were also raised, with demonstrators chanting slogans in support of Gaza and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

French police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators, leaving several protesters injured. Lyon witnessed the most intense confrontations, while students attempted to block schools in Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, and Lille. Police intervened to prevent school blockades amid a nationwide security deployment.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that more than 70,000 security personnel had been deployed across the country.

Authorities had initially estimated turnout at around 600,000, significantly below the 1.6 million reported by trade unions.

Nunez said security forces were tasked with maintaining order, while claiming that intelligence agencies had detected activity by far-left groups and movements that could provoke unrest, organize unauthorized marches, or engage in looting and vandalism.

French authorities also restricted the protest route proposed by trade unions in Paris, imposing an alternative route over security concerns following violence and looting during demonstrations on October 17 and 18.

Trade unions and human rights organizations condemned what they described as the excessive use of force and authoritarian measures aimed at restricting the right to protest.

Amid mounting economic and social discontent, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu invited trade unions and employers to meet next Monday to discuss wages and rising prices.

However, growing demonstrations, clashes, and criticism of police measures continue to put pressure on the authorities to address protesters' demands.