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IRGC Adviser: US Forces Retreat over 1000 Kilometers from Iran’s Borders
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the advisory group to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi confirmed that US forces have moved their naval vessels and equipment more than 1,000 kilometers away from Iran’s borders during recent wars, stressing that Iranian forces have swiftly responded to any attempts to approach the region.
In comments on Thursday night, Fadavi discussed the economic and political dimensions of the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, saying the US has imposed its harshest economic sanctions on Iran but has failed to make the Iranian people abandon their goals or give in to pressure.
He further added that US officials have also openly acknowledged Washington’s political defeats.
Fadavi highlighted the strategic importance of the Gulf and Iran’s naval capabilities, saying American forces have withdrawn their warships and other naval equipment more than 1,000 kilometers from Iran’s borders during recent conflicts.
“Whenever they attempted to move closer, Iran’s Armed Forces responded swiftly,” he mentioned
The remarks came after IRGC Deputy Commander Major General Mostafa Izadi underlined that US forces had retreated more than 500 kilometers from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman out of fear of Iran, predicting that the distance could increase further given Washington’s current circumstances.
Izadi said regional countries have realized that the presence of US forces does not provide security and could instead undermine it. He also argued that Iran’s Armed Forces have become more prepared and alert through successive conflicts, while the country has learned its adversaries’ tactics.
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